I would like to respond to the letter, “One good turn” (Oct. 21) and repeat the first paragraph: “Just when I’d about given up on the human race and this toxic environment we are living in an act of kindness brought some hope back.”
On Oct. 14, my wife and I had a late lunch at New River Brewery. As we finished the meal, the server said that the meal had been paid for by some wonderful person or people. As with the letter, the server could not say who.
Whoever this kind person is, I hope they have a wonderful life. My wife, Eileen, and I thank you.
Tabor M. Bell
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.