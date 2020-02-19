This past Friday, Feb. 14, Ashe County lost one of its best … Ray Miller (1933-2020). From the Glendale Springs area, he was a general contractor of note and was highly respected for his integrity, honesty, work ethic and for being a very fine person.
We met Ray some 35-plus years ago when he did the first of many additions to our home. I am, in that regard, an “opinioned architect” and he, to my delight, was an equally forthright builder. Despite our sometimes diverging opinions, we always respected each other and I, in particular, admired him, both as a person and as a builder. We became close friends and Sara and I very much enjoyed his company.
Known as “Little Ray,” having been born diminutive, such that when he was birthed it was said that he could have fit in a quart jar. That fact never affected him or his stature, I have heard of him “standing down” men that were much, much greater in size. He was a man that all respected and admired.
We have lost a very close friend, a man who was dear and important in our life for over the 35 years that we knew him.
He will be missed. Very much so.
I.S.K. Reeves V, FAIA
CEO, Architects Design Group, Inc
Winter Park, Fla., and Dallas, Texas
