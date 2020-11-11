OK, now for a perspective on authentic voting some may not have considered: Recall that men and women who serve in the Armed Forces do what the American people say via the voices of their duly elected representatives in government.
Sometimes the “doing” can be difficult because elected politicians occasionally seek something other than battlefield “victory” (read Jim Mattis’ book, “Call Sign Chaos” for a few exemplary examples of excruciating frustration). That’s just the way it works.
In uniform, one must learn to deal with that. Why? Because the duly elected representative of the people transmit the authority of the people to those who volunteered to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States. But it actually goes deeper, especially for those sent to hostile places. There’s the oath of office taken, yes, but too, there’s the Code of Conduct.
Thinking deeply about the Code of the United States Fighting Force, aka the Code of Conduct, will give the most courageous woman or man palpable pause: “I will never surrender of my own free will.” And, “If I am captured I will continue to resist by all means available.” And this, which is Article I of the Code of Conduct, “I am an American, fighting in the forces which guard my country and our way of life. I am prepared to give my life in their defense.”
Now the perspective. The deal is this: men and women who volunteer to the serve in the Armed Forces must know that it’s the American people who sent them — even if by the thinnest majority of representation — sent them to this particular jam where they find themselves, on this particular day where by evening it’ll likely be worse, if not over. Like, really over, as in “prepared to give my life” over.
The perspective on authentic voting and elections comes to this: Would you volunteer to subscribe to such a Code of Conduct as we have in our Armed Forces if the representatives who can send you to inhospitable places are elected with illegal ballots? I wouldn’t.
I saw a video clip of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying, and she was spot-on, “We want every legal vote to be counted and we want every illegal ...” (cut off by Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto). She was cut off by a media broadcast guy, but she was on the right track because any American who would not insist that only legal votes get counted in any election does not understand anything about this country’s all-volunteer Armed Forces.
Regardless of who wins this election, it matters greatly that all ballots be legal, that the process is orderly and above reproach. We owe that confirmation to the young men and women our Representatives send into harm’s way. It is the least that can be done for someone who puts all on the line to defend “our way of life.”
Whoever Neil Cavuto is, he ought to be doing push-ups until we all get tired.
Michael Barry
Valle Crucis
