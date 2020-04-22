Elections have consequences, and we are seeing the results of the current occupant of the White House’s election now. It is obvious that the current occupant of the White House is unable to admit mistakes were made in handling the COVID-19 outbreak find ourselves in currently. The months of January and February were wasted on political rallies and golf instead of developing and implementing an organized plan to combat COVID-19.
Unfortunately, the current occupant of the White House wants to blame the Democrats and the media for his failures. Who is the person leading the Executive branch of the United States government? Who is the person responsible for the actions of the Centers for Disease Control? Who is the person responsible for the action of the National Institute of Health? Is it Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi? Is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer? Can the media activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency into action? No, that responsibility lies squarely at the person who sits behind the desk in the Oval Office inside the White House.
Numerous lives have been lost due to the inaction of the White House in the early days of this virus attacking our nation. How many pressers did we all watch and see the current occupant of White House downplay the seriousness and potential threat of COVID-19? Once again, elections have consequences, and our nation and our economy are suffering through the results of the current occupant of the White House’s election.
I am sure many of us were viewing when the current occupant of the White House reminded the media in attendance of the Monday, April 13, presser about his “total authority.” Of course, anyone who has read and understands the Constitution knows the truth regarding presidential authority.
I greatly appreciated Wyoming House of Representatives member Liz Cheney quickly rebutting the thought of total authority with a tweet that read as follows:
“The federal government does not have absolute power. ... ‘The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.’ United States Constitution, Amendment X.”
But, I have to ask myself, where is our delegation of our elected representatives in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives? Why aren’t Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Virginia Foxx reminding the current occupant of the White House where his authority ends? Should they not be calling out the current occupant of the White House when his constitutional understanding seems to be lacking? Do they understand the Constitution?
The electorate really needs to consider who we are supporting if they are not willing to support the Constitution and call out those who do not understand the Constitution.
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
