Most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to escape a home fire — and they haven’t stopped during COVID-19.
In the past six months, the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross responded to more than 760 home fires and helped more than 2,860 individuals recover. That’s nearly a 10 percent increase in home fire responses from the same period the year before.
This is why the American Red Cross is encouraging families to take two simple steps now to help act quickly in the face of a home fire:
• Practice your two-minute escape drill.
• Test your smoke alarms monthly.
Maya Franklin
American Red Cross, Greater Carolinas Region
