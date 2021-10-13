The Ashe County Board of Education is fearful and confused. Because of this, critical, health-impacting decisions are being made based on incomplete information and unfounded assumptions. Concluding without evidence that masking deserves the credit for positive data trends, fearful of backlash from certain parties and unwilling to put the rights of their constituents first, the Board extended their mandate over masks in our schools.
At the Monday Oct. 4 monthly meeting, Board members once again voted 3-2 to continue forcing all students, faculty and staff to wear masks all day long, every day (except, of course, for a few ridiculously arbitrary exceptions, which render all related edicts meaningless). This they decreed, rather than respecting and recognizing parents’ rights to decide whether their children’s faces should be covered, or not.
Why? One reason was articulated by a member who voted with the majority, when he admitted to being “confused,” still, even after all the discussion.
Truth is, the Ashe County school board majority is confused about whom they serve. Perhaps it’s due to the superintendent’s repeated pleas in favor of participation in a new externally-run program for which “universal masking” is a requirement. Or, maybe it was her reminders — dozens of them, it seemed — that the Ashe County school system must “follow the rules.”
Whose rules? Why, the DHHS and the unelected “Health Department,” of course. Never mind that our school administration does not fall under federal, or even state, jurisdiction. It is a local school system, governed by a locally elected body: the Ashe County Board of Education. Yes, there are laws, guidelines, toolkits and mandates, et cetera, which often are made prerequisite to external funding (and the monies withheld for non-compliance are our very own taxpayer dollars!). Still, the local decision makers — members of the BOE — have much more autonomy than they seem willing to exercise.
Possibly, this reluctance is reinforced by the preaching of the Board’s most self-opinionated member, who admonished fellow members during the meeting that they must keep in lock step with the CDC and its changing position on masking, emphatically declaring at one point that the CDC is “the GOVERNMENT!” — pausing to let that sink in — and then warning them that they could “get in trouble” were they to step out of line.
I and two other individuals addressed the Board before their vote. Each of us spoke about the lack of efficacy of masks and about the known harmful effects they create. We offered sourced information, as well as personal anecdotes. Afterwards, members took turns justifying their upcoming, seemingly predetermined votes. Some gave a little lip service to our concerns over the health of our kids and the rights of parents.
To my astonishment, members in the majority claimed to have been somehow convinced by the data that masks should be kept on all faces at all times at school, even though no debate or discussion took place as to whether correlation equals causation in this case — and none of the data shown even suggested, let alone proved a cause-effect relationship. Their assumptions that masks are the reason case numbers are dropping were made with no substantiation, whatsoever.
And, yet, unsupported assumptions are enough for this board, the majority of whom fear letting go of masks more than the dangerous side effects they’ve been shown to cause in kids — and the majority of whom also appear to consider themselves beholden to “the GOVERNMENT,” rather than to Ashe County voters and our beloved children.
Drew Martin, Ashe County
Log In
