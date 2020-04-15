My wife, Pam, suggested we write a letter to the paper thanking all those involved in keeping things running during this dangerous and stressful time.
Well, here goes: school teachers and staff who are getting school work and meals to the kids, medical workers, essential housekeeping personnel, trash collection workers, retail store staffs, public transportation operators, police dept’s, fire dpartments, maintenance workers at all governmental levels, delivery personnel (drivers and loaders, etc.) and all good and helpful neighbors. To those and everyone else who’s working to get us through this crisis: Thank you!
Both Pam and I are volunteers at Ashe Memorial Hospital, but are unable to perform our duties at this time as we were furloughed along with all other non-essential personnel. We’d both like to be there helping right now, but our ages and pre-existing medical conditions would preclude us anyway. To all our friends at AMH we love you and miss you.
Pam and Mike Sawyer
West Jefferson
