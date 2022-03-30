Whether you’re new to the area or it’s just been awhile since you had occasion to stop by Ashe County Public Library, I’d like to invite you to visit on Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to celebrate National Library Week, our new strategic plan, and of course, springtime!
Throughout the pandemic, our staff developed innovative ways to connect with our patrons through virtual programming, take-home activities for all ages, and increased access to online resources such as ebooks and streaming video. Many of these methods will continue to be part of what we do, as they help us meet people where they are and result in better service to the community. We are also excited to resume a regular schedule of events for all ages, beginning with twice-a-week Storytimes and Vickie’s Book Club in mid-April.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” and we hope you’ll do just that at our Open House on April 9. Here’s just a glimpse of what we have planned:
● Ashe Seed Library will open just in time to start planting this year’s garden! The seed library is a vibrant partnership among the library, Ashe County Cooperative Extension, Appalachian State’s Sustainable Development Department, and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
● Kids and families will enjoy playing Ocean I Spy, completing a scavenger hunt, strolling through the story walk in Bowie-Segraves Municipal Park, and bopping along a Pete-the-Cat sensory path.
● Teens can borrow board games on the upper level, lounge in the teens-only area on the main level, and learn about the long-awaited return of Teen Club.
● Adults can visit our new memory lab, learn about online resources such as Kanopy, Libby, and NC Live, make book-themed crafts, check out our Fresh Reads collection, and learn about new technology items available for checkout.
● The folks from the High Country Food Hub will be on-hand to let patrons know how they can support local farmers while enjoying the convenience of a grocery pickup service.
● Learn about our Strategic Plan for the next four years, during which we’ll foster a lifelong love of reading for all ages and all levels of literacy; bring library services to diverse populations throughout the county; provide programs that inspire learning, imagination, and growth; welcome the community into a friendly and well-maintained library; and serve as a technology hub for the community.
● And there will be super fun giveaways while supplies last!
More than anything, this Open House is an opportunity for us to express our gratitude for the unwavering support of our community. Most librarians like to read, but every librarian loves to serve! Service to our community is at the heart of what we do, and we are most fulfilled when we can help our patrons find a book, complete a job application, plant a garden, learn to use email, connect with another community organization, learn something new, or simply enjoy a quiet afternoon in a comfortable chair with rays of spring sunshine cascading across the glossy pages of a magazine with a cup of coffee close at hand.
Laura McPherson
Ashe County Librarian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.