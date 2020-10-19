Just when I’d about given up on the human race and this toxic environment we are living in an act of kindness brought some hope back.
This morning I went grocery shopping at Ingles in West Jefferson, when I got thru the check out I discovered that I had left my debit card at home and I had only $1 in my wallet. I was at the check-out and I said to the cashier, “I have a problem I left my debit card at home.” I was just about to unpack the groceries when the cashier said, “That’s OK, it’s taken care of.” I looked around and said “Who?” The cashier said, “I can’t tell you.”
Whoever this kind person is I hope they have a wonderful life and if they are ever in some kind of a fix someone will be there for them like they were there for me.
Mike Sawyer
West Jefferson
