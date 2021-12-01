The Board of Education is still not listening to the majority of parents. The emergency school board meeting held on Nov. 23 yet again proved that. The vote to keep masks in our elementary schools does not make sense.
There are several households with children that attend all three levels of schools. The high school and middle school have had masks optional since November 8th and have been going home to elementary school children since that date with little to no issues of Covid. The overall county Covid numbers at the time of the emergency meeting on Nov. 24 had not grown since the Nov. 1 board meeting when the board voted to make masks optional throughout the schools by the end of November. So clearly the decisions made by the school board are not based on numbers anymore than they are on our children’s health.
It is common knowledge by now who is pushing for these votes to keep the mask mandate. We watched her smirk during the entire Zoom meeting, especially the discussion and voting process. Even though she does not speak for the majority, she is the only one these four members hear. Before the emergency meeting there were many emails sent to the board members expressing concern with extending the mask mandate, but the only emails that seemed to matter to several board members were the few begging to keep the masks on our small children. This board has been shown proof time after time that the majority of this county is against the masks, but they continue to ignore the majority’s wishes.
The following quotes came after these board members were elected by the people of Ashe County. These people were voted into their positions to make decisions for the well being of our children, and each one of these members promised to put our children’s well being first. Kim Simmons said, “I promise to remain true to our Ashe County values,” however she has failed to keep her promise as she changed her position midway through the month. Dianne Eldreth thanked Ashe County voters for putting their trust in her, but yet she has continuously violated our trust. Keith McClure said he wanted “to keep the children first in all decisions,” although his goal is questionable as we watch him change his vote from meeting to meeting. With the exception of Mr. Roten, I no longer trust this school board or the Superintendent with the wellbeing of children as there seems to be ulterior motives in their decisions.
By contrast to the rest of the board, Chairman Roten has been a reliable friend to the parents of Ashe County. He has continued to fight for parental rights in the school setting, and I commend Chairman Roten for showing strength and courage during the board meetings, as he stands alone upholding his oath of office.
Several of the same board members who voted to keep our children in masks everyday do not even wear a mask when they are out in public. They have been seen in Walmart, at school ball games, and even in their office buildings without masks, but yet they feel it is necessary to force our children to continue to wear masks for eight hours every school day. Why? What is their purpose? Is someone pressuring the board members into making these decisions?
As a parent, grandparent, or concerned citizen of Ashe County, I ask that you truly consider who you can trust on this school board. Ask yourself what you want for these children and their futures. If this school board’s decisions continue to upset you, then it is time to stand together in person so the board members can see who the true majority is in this county.
Join us at the peaceful Rally for Our Rights on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. outside of the school board. Let’s stand together for the freedom of medical choice, to hold these board members accountable for their decisions and votes, and to demand the school board hold a public meeting to include a Q&A session. If you have any questions about this event, please feel free to email me at ncpatriotsagainsttyranny@gmail.com.
It is time to unite, Ashe County. It is time for us to stand together to show the school board who the majority truly is.
Jessica Crosby
Ashe County resident
