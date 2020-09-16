It’s another presidential election year and once again my Democratic candidate’s sign has been snatched. My BIDEN/HARRIS sign only lasted four days.
So, my message to the thief is: You can steal my sign, but you can’t steal my vote. You’ll probably win Ashe County, and maybe even North Carolina, but Donald Trump has been publicly accused of being a grifter, a liar and a racist — and, I believe a majority of Americans believe this is true. They also know that Joe Biden will restore competence and dignity to the office of president of the United States.
So, enjoy that Biden sign because on Jan. 20, 2021, he’s going to be your president.
Ralph Sorrell
West Jefferson
