Signs of hope in court decisions: a white police officer was convicted in the murder of George Floyd; three white men were convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; in a plethora of court cases there was no substantial proof found that the 2020 election was fraudulent; and our former President must release documents related to the insurrection of January 6, 2021.
Signs of hope in crisis situations: in a major traffic jam on I 95 which lasted for nearly a day a company allowed the food items on its bread truck stuck in the traffic to be given to hungry passengers in vehicles near them; a police officer rescued a person from a burning vehicle after a wreck; fire fighters evacuated and rescued scores of people from being burned to death in apartments and raging forest fires; multitudes of dedicated health care professionals, who risk getting COVID, man our rescue squads and care for the sick and dying in doctors’ offices, our hospitals, our nursing homes, and our extended care facilities; and our government and business personnel work hard every day to make sure the wheels are turning to provide all of us with crucial goods and services like power, water, food, clothing, roads on which to travel safely, and protection from those who would do us harm.
Signs of hope in education: teachers from preschool to graduate school often risk illness and death to provide a good education for all whom they teach; and some teachers even risk losing their jobs for teaching the truth about such subjects as science and American history.
Signs of hope in various forms of ministry to hurting people: scores of ministers and faith groups consistently care for millions of people sick and dying from COVID and other diseases; a multitude of faith-based ministries provide food, clothing, shelter, and medicine for the needy, and also work for liberty and justice for all.
These are just a few of the hopeful signs that loving God and our neighbors as ourselves is still alive and well in America!
Herbert Hash, Jr.
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.