Russian President (some would say Dictator) Vladimir Putin calls his invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation.” As reports over the past 50 plus days show us, there’s nothing special, military-like or operational about the invasion. Far from “special,” which connotes some degree of preparation and finesse, with precision, the incursion is more thuggish than special. The indiscriminate brutality and disdain aimed at all Ukrainians — soldiers, civilians, and children alike — speak against such skill. Putin’s “art of war” is grotesquely artless. “Special” would be better changed to “pedestrian” or “thoughtless.”
As for “military”, the same art and preparation expected in the first adjective—special — are sorely lacking. Militarists have rules of engagement and honorable ways to treat civilians and soldiers captured in war, which this most certainly is. These are internationally agreed upon rules. But Putin’s forces have shown no knowledge — or complete disregard — of these ways of war. Terms like “terrorist”, “destroyer”, or “annihilator” would clearly fit better than “military” to describe the siege.
Finally, to call this an “operation” again congers up notions of skill and talent. The young Russian troops (sent, apparently, with little training, little/no direction other than to “de-nazify” Ukraine) have displayed little of this, similar to their generals. This invasion is a fiasco in military terms, a botched and bungled attempt to subjugate a neighboring country.
Putin needs a victory to safeguard his ill-gotten gains and his seat in power. This is the only reason for the war against Ukraine — his survival, both physical and economic, which are intertwined from years of corruption that has bilked billions from the Russian people. So this “Thoughtless Terrorist Fiasco” now in motion needs to end with Ukraine on top. Putin must lose this war. The future of world peace and justice depends on it.
Robert A. Rice
Lansing
