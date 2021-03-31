I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ashe Post & Times for the wonderful article they published on March 16, “Lola Greer Celebrates 100th Birthday,” in celebration of my 100th birthday.
It was such a pleasant surprise that it was written by my granddaughter and it was on the front page! I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the lovely cards that were sent and each gift that was given. The parade was such a wonderful surprise as well.
Thank you to everyone who participated and to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with traffic and being a part of the parade. I have been humbled and extremely blessed to have my family, friends and community to show their love and appreciation of my 100th birthday. I pray that God will give each of you a special blessing for all that you have done.
Lola Greer
Ashe County
