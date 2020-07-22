On Saturday, July 11, the Ashe County Democratic Party held a grand opening for its 2020 Headquarters located at 519 East Main St., Jefferson, which was covered by the Ashe Post & Times.
However there was no article in this week’s paper about the event due to “lack of space,” so I was told. This is the second time in the past six months that we have had an important event that did not get timely coverage due to “lack of space,” yet every week there are some 56 column inches dedicated to John Hood to rant about some national conservative theory.
Ashe County residents would be better served if local events were given priority over “talking heads.”
Ralph Sorrell
West Jefferson
