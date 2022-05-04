The Sheriff of Ashe County is the chief law enforcement officer of the county and is responsible for protecting and serving ALL the residents of this county. Previously, we saw corruption and malfeasance at the Sheriff’s office after someone from outside of Ashe County was appointed to the position. I’m glad to see that seems to have been cleaned up when Bucky Absher finished that term, and Sheriff Howell was elected.
The office of Sheriff should not be a partisan office. Like the Board of Education, all registered voters should be able to vote for Sheriff. There are 4600 registered Democrats in Ashe County who will not get to vote for Sheriff this year. It’s not fair and it doesn’t feel like democracy to me.
Ralph Sorrell
West Jefferson
