Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates of Ashe County High School. Knowing that this has been a difficult year for our seniors, we wanted to make graduation a unique and special day to remember. I want to wish each and every one of them well as they move on to the next exciting phase of their life.
Next, I want to congratulate parents, administrators and teachers. This year has been like no other, and you all have taken on this year’s challenges with grace and worked tirelessly each day to help our students succeed.
Finally, I would like to thank everyone that was involved in making graduation a success: Mrs. Amanda Hipp, principal of Ashe County High School; graduation committee chairs Christina Pennington and Sarah Beckworth; faculty; staff; Information Technology; maintenance; and Dr. Eisa Cox, our new superintendent. Many thanks also to the West Jefferson Fire Department for placing traffic cones in our parking lot to direct traffic and making this unique ceremony a success.
It was an exciting and well-orchestrated graduation ceremony that will hopefully be a lasting memory for our seniors. Ashe County is incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated individuals involved in our schools.
CB Jones,
chairman Ashe County School Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.