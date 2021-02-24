As I was reading in this week’s Ashe Post & Times about the case of Larry Dix (“Dix pleads guilty to crimes against children,” Feb. 17), I was appalled to see that he will not serve any jail time for his heinous crimes. In the same paper I read that the lady that embezzled money from Carolina West will serve time in prison (“Church pleads guilty to embezzlement charges,” Feb. 17).
I guess somebody’s money being stolen is more important than our children. How can this be? This predator has forever altered the lives of his victim and should spend years in prison. It’s absolutely shameful that Dix will never serve hard time for this most vile act. If it were up to me, he would be serving a life sentence.
Tony Goodman
West Jefferson
