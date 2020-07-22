ACTA, our local transportation service, is requiring their drivers to wear masks and have notices in their vans requesting passengers wear masks. Last week, I rode on ACTA twice and on both occasions the driver and I were the only ones wearing masks. My wife called the ACTA office and asked why people were not being required to wear masks on the vans, and she was told that they are not empowered to enforce the recommendation.
When are people going to start considering others especially in a time like this? Why should it be necessary to request, require or mandate to get people to do the right thing? Recommendations from the medical profession is all it should take. And before someone goes into the old worn out “they’re infringing on my rights,” what about the rights of others to be protected from infection by non-mask wearing individuals?
Michael Sawyer
West Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.