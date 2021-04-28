I just finished reading this week’s issue of the Ashe Post & Times. The format and size change are terrific! Way to go!
I’m sure it was a long and hard decision; but, there seemed to be more material than usual, it was all very readable.
Thanks for continuing to give our small rural communities a “local” outlet for our news.
Jane Lonon
West Jefferson
