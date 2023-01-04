A new year has arrived, and I am sure most of you, myself included, put some thought into making a few New Year’s resolutions. The most popular resolutions always seem to center around eating healthier and being more active.
Whatever you strive to change about yourself or your life in 2023, always remember to make the most out of each day and each moment. As I sit here typing this on Monday night, my plan was to watch a competitive Monday Night Football game and relax. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are both talented enough to possibly be Super Bowl Champions in February. Just as I was settling in to watch the final Monday Night Football game of the season, the evening took a sad turn when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a serious cardiac event after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the game. After several minutes of uncertainty, and nobody knowing the status of Hamlin’s health, the NFL announced that the game was officially postponed with the Bengals holding a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
According to a statement from the Buffalo Bills late Monday night, Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during the game. The team said that his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.
As I watched all of this unfold over three hours that included discussion from former players, game broadcasters and other media members, it really hit home how much we should all value our lives and the time that we have here. It’s human nature to take things for granted every day. We all get in a routine of going to work, spending time with friends and family, and just assuming all of those days will continue to be the same. Watching this young man collapse and hearing that he is still fighting for his life in a hospital is a stark reminder that our lives could all be changed in the matter of seconds.
In this first week of January and the first week of 2023, my first resolution will be to not only make the most of this year, but also continue to make the most of these days that I am blessed with this year and beyond. I encourage you to do the same. Take that trip that you have always wanted to take or make that purchase you have been afraid of making. Whatever it is that you want to do, take advantage of the opportunities you have and don’t put it off any longer than you already have.
It’s 2023. It’s your life. Make the most of it!
