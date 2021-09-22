As the High Country begins its well-deserved and well-timed fall posturing — mid-October will be peak colors for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties, says fall foliage tracker App State professor Howard Neufeld — it’s encouraging to see that Mother Nature is getting more than a bit of help from those who call the region home.
Earlier in September a group of cadets from the Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC worked together to remove about 500 pounds of garbage — including old water heaters and the ever-present tires, bottles and cans — from Watauga River. They obviously understand the drill when it comes to keeping our mountains beautiful, and more of us should join them.
Also in need of volunteer help is the nonprofit Keep Ashe Beautiful as the organization announces the date for its fall Litter Sweep, Oct. 9 (keepashebeautiful.org). According to the organization, 334 people cleaned up about 25,000 pounds of roadside litter from about 200 miles of Ashe County roads — in the spring alone.
After such efforts, it’s discouraging that more help is needed for the fall, but that is the reality. Volunteer if you can, and thank you to those who have worked already to make our fall colors radiate during the next several weeks.
