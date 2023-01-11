Monday, Jan. 9 marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and it gave us all time to reflect on some of the dangers that law enforcement officers could face on a daily basis.
Most any law enforcement officer will tell you that there are a lot of things, even the most basic and routine traffic stops, that can take a dangerous turn really quick. Oftentimes, officers will walk up to a vehicle they stopped and have no idea what the individuals in the car are doing. One hopes that they are simply pulling out a driver’s license, car registration or proof of insurance. However, we all know it’s not always that simple. A driver or passenger could be reaching for a firearm, a knife, or a wide variety of other weapons that could be easily hidden inside a vehicle.
In Ashe County, we are blessed that our crime rates are typically much lower than in other larger metropolitan areas. However, when something bad does happen, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol are quick to respond to keep us and our families safe. These selfless individuals go to work each day not knowing what to expect. In large, rural counties like Ashe, it can be a lone sheriff’s deputy or a state trooper out on their own that is the only person able to respond to an issue. It’s an hour drive and over 30 miles from Pond Mountain to Laurel Springs and over 30 miles and a roughly 40-minute drive from Deep Gap to Grassy Creek.
With all of the things that law enforcement officers have to battle every day, they certainly deserve more than just one day out of the year to be remembered for their hard work and sacrifice. Even though the national day of recognition is over, the next time you are out and about in the High Country and run into a law enforcement officer somewhere, share some kinds words with them for the appreciation you have for what they do to keep our schools, families and businesses safe. These officers also have families and friends that care about them and rely on them to feel protected. We all want to see them stay safe and come home from their shift every day.
