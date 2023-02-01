Football fans were treated to one great game and one injury-riddled blowout this past weekend in the AFC and NFC Championship games.
The day started with the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The game never came close to living up to the hype after an unfortunate elbow injury to 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy suffered what ended up being a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his elbow and will need a minimum of six months to rehab the injury. Things got worse when backup quarterback Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game, giving San Francisco its fourth quarterback injury of the season. The Eagles took advantage of the 49ers’ hardships and easily cruised to a 31-7 win.
In the nightcap, the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals slugged it out for 60 minutes with both teams making plays that showed why they have been two of the best teams in the league over the last two seasons. In the end, thanks to some untimely penalties by the Bengals (maybe a few questionable calls as well), the Chiefs got a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker to win the contest 23-20.
This sets up a Super Bowl matchup between the two best teams in the regular season. The Eagles rushing attack led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders has looked unstoppable at times, while the Chiefs continue to benefit from the Patrick Mahomes magic that football fans have witnessed since he took over the starting quarterback job in Kansas City in 2018. The Eagles had the best regular season record in the NFC while the Chiefs had the best regular season record in the AFC.
In addition to the two best teams squaring off for the Lombardi Trophy, Super Bowl LVII features a couple of unique storylines within the game. Two brothers will be facing off on the field as Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hope to guide their respective teams to a championship. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid started his head coaching career as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 up until 2012. Reid won 130 regular season games and 10 playoff games during his 14-year career with the Eagles, but it wasn’t until he took the Chiefs head coaching job that he got to experience the ultimate postseason success, guiding Kansas City to a 31-20 Super Bowl victory over San Francisco in 2020.
It’s a bittersweet time of year for us football fans. There’s just one more game left to watch until we have to anxiously wait for September 2023. So get ready to sit back and relax, enjoy some wings and pizza and hope for a fun and competitive season finale. If the game turns into a snoozefest, hopefully the commercials will still be good at least.
