West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.