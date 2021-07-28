As a pediatrician and an Ashe County resident, I understand that many folks in our community have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people believe that COVID-19 is not a problem for young people. In fact, more than 4 million children have been infected by the virus, including 129,500 kids in North Carolina. The most recent death toll nationally for children from COVID-19 is 346 kids.
Pediatricians care deeply about children and their health and have solid recommendations for parents from trusted scientific sources regarding vaccinating kids. These include the following:
Just think about no more polio, smallpox, chicken pox diseases because of protective vaccines that we children’s doctors provide and schools require. Pediatricians are very strong advocates for all vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines have saved so many children’s lives in the USA and across the globe. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 12 and older right here in Ashe County, and it is protective from this very serious deadly virus.
Pediatricians recognize and are sharing with their families that in-person learning in our schools is such an important part of their educational/social development. The Academy of Pediatrics recommends several important steps: all children 12 and older should be vaccinated before returning to school to ensure their individual safety and the safety of our Ashe County school community.
To be very careful, the AAP recommends that all children attending school age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask. Why is that? Universal masking is recommended because a large number of kids (those younger than age 12) are not yet eligible for vaccines. Masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and protects those who are not vaccinated. Currently, the vaccine recommended for this age group is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
We can all agree that the pandemic has taken an enormous toll on our kids, affecting their educational, emotional, social and physical lives.
Let’s keep working together to get our Ashe County kids back to school safely. Their future depends on us as a community during these challenging times.
At this time, Ashe County has COVID-19 vaccines available in several locations. There is no cost for this vaccine:
• App Health’s Ashe County Clinic: to make an appointment, call (336) 246-9449. Or, you can walk-in to get the vaccine anytime between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays. The clinic is located at 413 McConnell St., Jefferson.
• Ingles Pharmacy in West Jefferson. Appointments are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You can get your vaccine any day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday.
By Kathleen Clarke-Pearson, MD, pediatrician and a former elementary school teacher
