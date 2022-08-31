There are numerous organizations and services made available to the people of Ashe County whether they need a helping hand with food insecurity, help starting a business or additional educational opportunities.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, located at 1 N. Jefferson Ave., Suite C, can help visitors find shops, restaurants and other things to do while on their trip to Ashe County. The staff at the chamber can also help point people in the right direction if they are interested in purchasing real estate, opening a business or becoming a chamber member. Find out more info about the “Coolest Corner” of North Carolina by calling (336) 846-9550 or visiting the chamber’s website at https://ashechamber.com/.
The Ashe County Public Library has plenty to offer children and adults that want to enjoy a good book or some fun activities. Recently the library has taken part in the Caboose Kids events located on the Backstreet in downtown West Jefferson. Visit www.arlibrary.org/ashe to learn about other ongoing events throughout the year.
Safety is of the utmost importance for both visitors and residents in Ashe County. The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office patrols the roads and assists on calls 24 hours a day to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible from one end of the county to the other.
The Ashe County Courthouse at 150 Government Cir. in Jefferson is home to most of the county government functions that one might need in the county, including county’s DSS services, the county board of elections, register of deeds, tax administration and tag office among others.
Ashe County has over 800 combined miles of roads that the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is responsible for maintaining. For questions or concerns about road issues in the county, call the Ashe County NCDOT maintenance yard at (336) 246-5287.
Ashe County Cooperative Extension offers numerous courses and workshops throughout the year to aid farmers with everything from food crops to Christmas trees. A schedule of workshops and other events for the Ashe County office can be found online at https://ashe.ces.ncsu.edu/.
Ashe County Environmental Services operates convenience centers around the county, plus a landfill for county residents and property renters to dispose of their trash. Convenience centers are located throughout the county serving the communities of Bina, Lansing, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Crumpler and Creston. Beginning in 2023, Ashe County residents must display a sticker from the tax office to be able to use the convenience centers.
The Ashe County Farmers Market is open on the Backstreet in West Jefferson every Saturday during spring and fall, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. with special holiday market dates announced annually. There is always a wide variety of locally grown and fresh foods available to purchase as well as crafts and other vendors that are at the market.
Ashe County Schools are headquartered at 320 South St. in Jefferson, and can be contacted by phone at (336) 246-7175 for questions and information regarding the local school system.
For animal owners in the county or those interested in finding an animal to keep them company, Ashe County Humane Society is located at 1175 Old Highway 16 north of Jefferson. Ashe County Animal Control can be reached at 336-982-4060. Happy Tails of West Jefferson also offers animal adoptions and information on spay and neuter services for your feline or canine pals. Happy Tails is located at 431 E 2nd St, West Jefferson.
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, a nonprofit organization, has been serving communities since 1926. Goodwill offers reasonable thrifting of clothing, furniture, home goods and more. Goodwill is located at 1291 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson and can be contacted at (336) 219-0244.
Anyone interested in the area’s extensive history can visit the Museum of Ashe County History located at 301 E Main St. in Jefferson. The old courthouse, which was constructed in 1904, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
To keep up with the latest news in Ashe County, the Ashe Post & Times is a great source. The newspaper is published weekly on Wednesdays and is updated online each day. Drop a news tip to the staff, subscribe or just visit with the news and sales staff at 7 E Main St. in downtown West Jefferson, or call (336) 846-2041 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.