Robert "Bob" Breland

Mr. Robert Franklin Breland, 81, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on May 13, 2018, at Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Cottageville, S.C., on May 12, 1937, to Wyman Franklin Breland and Jewel Spell Breland.
A private burial was held on Thursday May 17, 2018, and visitation for the family followed that evening. A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, May 18 at 1 p.m., at Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyman Franklin Breland and Jewel Spell Breland; brother, Travis Breland; and son, Chris Breland.
He was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University where he graduated with a Degree in Agricultural Sciences. He was employed by the North Carolina Extension Service in Ashe County and Watauga County for 30 years combined. He worked part-time in his retirement for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. During his career, he was recognized for achievements in his field, as well as various awards.
He was married to his true love, Joyce, on September 22, 1961. They had two children, Tammy and Chris. Daughter-in-law, Alex Hodges, and grand-girls Alison and Julie.
He began his walk with the Lord at the age of 12.
He was a long time member and ordained Deacon at Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson, N.C. He loved working with the youth and was instrumental in beginning Midway’s Children’s Church program. He enjoyed being at church with his church family, involved in various activities and ministries during his membership.
He enjoyed working in Christmas trees, hunting, fishing and yard work and loved sitting on the deck in the sunshine and listening to the birds. He had a love for listening to Clemson Athletics and was a lifelong Tiger Fan. He and Joyce enjoyed their retirement together and shared a love for life and a desire to serve Christ in their community.
Bob and Joyce were also Foster Parents and hosted 17 wonderful children in their home over the years. Bob loved socializing with friends and family and being surrounded by conversation and laughter.
Bob was a great witness and inspiration to all who knew him. He never backed away from a challenge and always had a positive attitude about life. He will be missed beyond measure.
Memorials can be made to Midway Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
