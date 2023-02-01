Scenes from the 2022 Best of the Best Awards Feb 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Tables across the banquet hall were set up nicely with linens and flowers. Photo by Chanda Richardson Live piano music was provided by Betty Upchurch during the awards ceremony.Best of Ashe 2022 Betty Upchurch Photo by Chanda Richardson After opening remarks from Teresa Roark-Laws and Publisher Gene Fowler, Pastor Steve Ashley said a blessing over the luncheon. Photo by Chanda Richardson The guest speaker was Andrew Cole, administrator of the Museum of Ashe County History. Photo by Chanda Richardson During the event, guests were treated to a three-course meal catered by Boondocks Brewing Restaurant. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Hensley Hall was packed on Jan. 23 as guests attended the 2022 Best of the Best Awards. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Hours of hard work and preparation made the ceremony joyous for those in attendance. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws The Ashe Post & Times Best of the Best luncheon happened at Hensley Hall inside West Jefferson United Methodist Church on Jan. 23. Photo by Nathan Ham People began filling their seats around 11 a.m. Photo by Nathan Ham Attendees enjoyed a catered meal from Boondocks Brewing. Photo by Nathan Ham Attendees enjoyed their lunch while Andrew Cole of the Museum of Ashe County History spoke. Photo by Nathan Ham Hensley Hall was all decorated and ready for the big crowd that showed up for the awards luncheon. Photo by Nathan Ham Guests were seated and had a salad, dessert, water and an event program waiting on them at their tables. Photo by Nathan Ham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe Memorial Hospital welcomes new OB-GYN Escaped Virginia inmates with ties to the Ashe County area captured in Tennessee Ashe Chamber welcomes The Dough Shed as newest member ACSO seeks assistance finding stolen UTV, locating suspect involved in larceny of motor fuel Ashe County arrest reports Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.