JEFFERSON — The grounds of the Ashe County Courthouse were covered in locals, tourists and music-lovers on Friday, July 8, for the second annual Ashe Bash. Thousands gathered for the event, ranging both young to older.
The event took place just in front of the courthouse with an outdoor stage and an array of vending options. Kalman’s Bon Appetit, D’s Famous Hot Dogs, Village Inn Pizza, The Baker’s Addict, Hole Lotta Doughnuts and Poppies were all on site, serving delicious meals and treats.
To begin the show, Nashville based brother duo Arbo, got the crowd started at 7 p.m. with upbeat country along with a hint of their Louisiana roots.
Around 7:30 p.m., the wind began to pick up and the clouds began to darken, leaving both the musicians and concert-goers to flee for cover as a storm rolled in. Many found solace in their vehicles, inside the courthouse and some waited out the storm in their lawn chairs.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Director Kitty Honeycutt ensured the crowd that despite the roaring winds, Scythian, the main act, would take to the stage as soon as the storm passed.
At 8 p.m., it was announced that the band would begin their show, but electrical problems pushed back their plans.
Brothers Alex and Dan Fedoryka, along with bass player Ethan Dean and drummer Johnny Rees, cleared the stage of water and tarps as they tried to work on the sound system.
Just a few minutes after gracing the stage, the rain stopped and the sun began to set over the mountains.
Last year, Washington D.C.-based Scythian took to the stage in the first ever Ashe Bash, put on by the Chamber and Ashe County.
The Fedoryka brothers are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants and began their career 12 years ago when they began fiddling with Celtic music.
According to their bio, “their ability to engage their audience no matter the venue or circumstance and truly every Scythian shows ends with people dancing, smiling and covered with sweat.” This rang true as many regrouped around the stage, despite the weather.
The show continued with heart-thumping music, dancing, singing, interacting and an all-around good time until the sun had set far beyond the skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.