ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Parks and Recreation have opened registration for Spring soccer, softball and baseball.
Special registration dates for Spring soccer are Feb. 27 and March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular registration can be made Monday through Friday, 8a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sign-ups are held at Family Central, located at 626 Ashe Central School Rd, Jefferson, NC 28640. The fee for registration is $40 and $35 for additional siblings. Deadline for sign-ups is March 15.
For baseball and softball, ages 5-12 are allowed for registration. Children eligible for Tee-Ball will not be drafted and it is $30.
Draft dates for soccer are March 16 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 18 at 5:30 p.m.
The draft date for boys baseball is March 20, 9 a.m. for ages seven and eight, 10:30 a.m. for ages nine and 10 and 12 p.m. for ages 11-12.
Softball will hold drafts on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. for ages seven and eight, 7 p.m. for nine to 10 and March 25 at 5:30 p.m. for 11-12.
To register for Spring sports, visit Family Central, call Ashe Parks and Recreation at (336)-982-6185 or visit www.asheparks.com to sign up online.
