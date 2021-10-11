WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, Oct. 8, the Ashe County High School varsity football team hosted the long-awaited Homecoming game against Hibriten, ultimately falling short 38-7. Zada Little and Trent Trivette were also announced as the 2021 ACHS Homecoming Queen and King, respectively.
The first quarter proved tough for the Huskies (1-5 overall, 0-2 in conference), with Hibriten (4-2 overall, 2-0 in conference) asserting dominance right from the opening kickoff.
With seven minutes to play in the first quarter, Hibriten picked off a pass as it battled through Ashe’s defensive line to get the takeaway. As the clock counted down to a minute left, the Panthers built on its touchdown lead. With 51 seconds left in the first quarter, Ashe quarterback Wesley Thompson’s pass was intercepted in his own territory. The short field allowed the Panthers to score a second time in the period to take the lead 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, the Panthers made a return trip to the end zone, then with seven minutes left in the half, further padded its lead, converting another Ashe turnover into points, building a commanding 28-0 lead at the intermission.
The third quarter only saw more opportunities for the visiting team, adding a touchdown and field goal to the tote board in the frame to build its lead to 38-0 entering the final quarter.
During the final 12 minutes, Huskies running back Matthew Peterson ran through the Hibriten defense to find the goal line for the first and, ultimately, only Husky touchdown of the night, as the visitors returned to Lenoir with a 38-7 victory.
During halftime, ACHS held its 2021 Homecoming ceremony and the field became grounds for new royalty to be crowned.
To begin, Ashe County High School’s 2020 Homecoming Queen Maura Coldiron entered the field as the night’s special guest. Coldiron currently attends Appalachian State University and is majoring in speech pathology. She was escorted by Cadet Command Sgt. Major Kaden Burgess.
The first freshman representative was Mia Albeeno, escorted by Cadet Sgt. Rodrick Burkhart. Albeeno is the daughter of Beth and Juan Albeeno. Albeeno spends her free time kayaking and spending time with her family and friends. Her goal in life is to inspire young people in a positive way. Albeeno is a member of the ACHS JV cheerleading squad and the High Country travel volleyball team. After high school, she plans to attend a four-year university and become a nurse.
Also representing the freshman class was Isabella Farmer, daughter of Dustin and Myla Farmer. She was escorted by Cadet Sgt. Michael Wehunt. In her spare time, Farmer likes to run, play volleyball, basketball and softball. She also enjoys spending time with her family, friends and dogs. She is currently a member of the ACHS cross country team and the JV volleyball team. Farmer also plans to play for the Husky JV basketball and softball teams and run track. She is a current member of Student Council and her goal in life is to lead others to God and to help people to be happy. Farmer is currently undecided about plans after high school, but UNC-Chapel Hill, Virginia Tech or ETSU are schools she is considering. She hopes to major in teaching, cosmetology, interior design or social work.
Sophomore representative Katlyn French then took to the field, lead by Cadet 1st Lieutenant Braxton Culver. She is the daughter of Jason and Jamie French. In her spare time, she enjoys fashion, art and reading. French is a member of the JV girls basketball team, the ACHS varsity softball team, the outdoor track team, Student Council and MU Alpha Theta. After graduation, she plans to attend App State to obtain her bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in education. She then plans to get her master’s degree in administration. Her goal in life is to make a positive change to society.
Another sophomore representative was Paige Phillips, daughter of John and Heather Phillips. In her free time, she enjoys having coffee with her friends and spending time with her boyfriend and other people she loves. Phillips is a member of the ACHS JV cheerleading squad. Her goal in life is to make her dad proud and give him back the happiness that he has given her. After high school she plans to attend NYU and become a dentist. She hopes to one day be able to visit Eritrea, Africa with her pastor and help those in need.
Beginning the junior representatives, Adeline Bowers entered the field, escorted by Cadet Capt. Colin Carter. She is the daughter of David and Ashley Bowers. Bowers enjoys kayaking, traveling, working out playing volleyball, spending time outside and hanging out with friends. She is currently a member of the ACHS varsity volleyball team. She also plays travel volleyball, beach volleyball and is on the ACHS softball and track teams. Her goal in life is to make everyday the best she possibly can, see lots of places all over the world, live life to the fullest, and have no regrets. Although undecided in what career she wants to pursue, Adeline would like to attend either Appalachian State University or NC State after high school.
The final junior representative was Caroline Goodman, daughter of Ricky and Melissa Goodman. She was escorted down the field by Cadet Sergeant Jesse Wehunt. In her spare time, she likes to kayak, fish, travel and watch sunsets. Goodman is on the AB honor roll, is taking teaching as a profession and works at Sisters on Main. After completing high school, she plans to attend Appalachian State University and obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. Her goal is to be a light in everyone’s life.
Kicking off senior representatives was Chloe Ashley. She is the daughter of Brian and Kelly Ashley. Ashley enjoys embarking on adventures with her friends, playing with animals, spend time outdoors and hanging out with her mom. She has been an ACHS cheerleader all throughout her high school career and is currently the senior class president of Student Council. After high school, she plans to attend Wilkes Community College and then transfer to a four-year university where she will pursue a degree in nursing. Her goal is to fall in love with life.
Zada Little was the next senior representative. She is the daughter of Martin and Audrea Little. In her free time she enjoys traveling, hiking, kayaking, cooking, baking and hanging out with friends. She currently works as a barista at Bohemia and is a member of the ACHS girls tennis team. She also participates in the cheerleading team. After high school she plans to attend a four-year university and major in environmental science to become an environmental lawyer. Little’s goal in life is to create a life that radiates love for herself and the people around her.
Finally, Brenna Maloney was escorted down the 50-yard line by Cadet Capt. Willam Howell. She is the daughter of John and Kathy Maloney. In her spare time, she enjoys performing with her dance studio, competitively dancing and singing. She is a Member of the National Dance Honors Society and a Platinum performer at NYCDA. After high school, Maloney plans to attend a four year university and continue on to medical school to pursue a career as an allergist/immunologist while also continuing her love of the performing arts. Her goal in life is to be successful no matter what career path she chooses.
After the introductions were finished, Zada Little was crowned the new ACHS Homecoming Queen by Maura Coldiron. Husky football player Trent Trivette was also named Homecoming King.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the Huskies will head to Freedom High School to compete in another conference game, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
