WEST JEFFERSON - Former Ashe County High School varsity basketball head coach Davis Absher was named the new varsity head coach at Cox Mill High School in Concord. The school announced the new hire on April 6.
Absher spent the past two seasons as the varsity men’s head coach and coached the varsity golf team as well. During his time as Husky head coach, Ashe County made the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs in both seasons and saw Jake Grubb receive all-conference and all-district recognition for leading the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in scoring at over 24 points per game.
“We’re continuing the tradition at Cox Mill of building champions on and off the court and that starts with championship people like Davis Absher,” said Cox Mill Athletics Director Ty Johnson in a statement.
Johnson moved into the athletics director position at Cox Mill in May of 2022 and was the men’s basketball head coach from July of 2019 through this past season.
“Coach Absher is the definition of a high school basketball coach who wants to continue to build on the foundation that was built here at Cox Mill. He has won as a player and a coach at both the high school and collegiate level, but most importantly he wants to make a difference and make our student-athletes model citizens, model students, and model athletes. I am excited to have Coach Absher and his family here in the Cox Mill family and for our athletic department to be around him because of his energy and passion for building and protecting the culture of Cox Mill Basketball,” Johnson said.
Prior to his time at Ashe County High School, Absher spent six seasons from 2016-21 as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II program UVA-Wise. Absher played high school basketball at Davie County High School for his father and played collegiately at Averett University.
Ashe County High School will begin looking for a replacement.
