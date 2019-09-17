WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School announced the appointments of three new coaches, for the junior varsity basketball cheerleading, junior varsity baseball and men and women's varsity swim teams, per Athletic Director David Koontz.
Madi Roberts has been named head coach of the junior varsity basketball cheerleading team. Roberts is currently a math teacher at Ashe County High School. In her third year teaching after graduating from U.N.C. Charlotte in 2017, Roberts is an ACHS alumni, where she was on the JV and varsity cheerleading teams for four years. During the 2009-2010 season, she was JV co-captain as a freshman and during the 2012-2013 season, she was the varsity co-captain as a senior. Roberts also dual-sported as a junior and senior, playing both golf and cheerleading. Roberts began her coaching career in July 2019 as the women’s golf head coach.
Bill Kumerow has been named head coach of the junior varsity baseball team. Kumerow grew up in Charlotte, where he played baseball for 32 years including Little League, Pony League and Colt League. He attended Myers Park High School where he played on the 1970 State 4A Championship team. After high school, Kumerow attended U.N.C. Pembroke where he played midfield on the soccer team. After college, Kumerow played five years of semi-professional baseball and continued playing in various leagues. Kumerow was an assistant coach at Myers Park for 10 years for both soccer and baseball. He also served as a deputy sheriff for Mecklenburg County until he retired in 2013. Since moving to Ashe County in 2017, he has helped coach the Men’s Soccer and Baseball teams.
Koontz has been named men and women's varsity swim head coach. Koontz grew up in Davie County, where he graduated from Davie County High School in 1997. He received his bachelor’s degree from N.C. State University in 2001 and his Master’s Degree in School Administration in 2018. Currently serving as the ACHS Athletic Director, Koontz has previously taught at Glenn High School, West Iredell High School, Davie County High School and now Ashe County High School. While at West Iredell, he coached swimming and cross country. He was named the NPC Swim Coach of the Year in 2012 and led the Warriors to qualify for the NCHSAA 2A Regional and State Championships in swimming. During his tenure at Davie County, he coached swimming and cross country. Koontz led the War Eagles to multiple 4A Regional and State Championships in swimming and cross country. Koontz's return to coaching will mark his 10th year in coaching overall.
