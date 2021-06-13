ASHE COUNTY — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has announced the athletes who made the All-Conference lineup for track and field, wrestling and girls tennis.
In track and field, several Ashe County High School students have graced the list including the boys team with Cesar Martinez, Mason Carpenter, Micheal Acevedo, Neil Pate, Ethan Ashley, Andrew Worley, Joseph Cary, Trent Blevins, Josh Roten, Connor Howell and Noah Farmer. Honorable mentions were given to Ashley, Pate, Eli Randolph, Joseph Cary, Benjamin Cary and Acevedo. West Wilkes took home the top three titles with Most Outstanding in Field with Jacob Dyer, Most Outstanding in Track with Austin Triplette and Coach of the Year with Jason Adams.
For girls track and field, Emmi Cheek, Jernee Ashley, Katlyn French, Bella Powers, Jezik Martin, Allie Blevins, Emily Hartsoe, Gabby Harmon, Maggie Powers, Alexis Blevins, Claudia Acevedo, Lacie Allen, Hannley Bautista, Abigail McClure and Lauren Church found themselves on the all-conference lineup. For honorable mentions, Emma Durr, Emmi Cheek, Jezik Martin, Maggie Powers and Emma Jones took recognitions. Hartsoe took the title for Most Outstanding in Field, North Wilkes’ Brooke Settle took Most Outstanding in Track and Coach of the Year went to West Wilkes’ Rhianna Adams.
All six top seed in girls tennis made the all-conference list for the sport. Sebrina Brooks, Ashley Dollar, Leigh McKenzie, Molly Rupard, Elizabeth Wallace and Hanna York all wound out their senior year with a spot in the lineup. Wallace took home the title for Player of the Year and Coach of the Year went to East Wilkes’ Aaron Simmons. Simmons also let his team to become conference champions.
Nine athletes made the wrestling all-conference lineup including Drew Roland in the 132 weight class, Nate Brown in 138, Luke Sheets in 145, Andrew Peterson in 152, Matthew Peterson in 160, Lukas Spencer in 170, Timmothy Peterson in 195 and Kabel Dillard in 220. In honorable mentions, Ryder Phipps received recognition in 106 and Takoda Barnes in 126. Brandon Dillard also went home with Head Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.