The following is the ACHS athletic schedule for Sept. 6-10. All are subject to change.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
The boys soccer team will have an away game at North Wilkes beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Cross Country will head to Wilkes Central for a meet at 4:30 p.m.
Golf will host a round Mountain Aire Golf Course.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Girls tennis will host Hibriten at 4 p.m.
Volleyball will hold a home game vs. East Wilkes at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 9
Boys soccer will host Forbush at 5:30 p.m.
JV football will hold a home game vs. Mt. Airy at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Varsity football will return to the field at Mt. Airy beginning at 7:30 p.m.
