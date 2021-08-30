As the school year gets off to a start where COVID-19 seeps throughout the hallways, the athletic teams are remaining strong and safe in the midst of the pandemic.
The following is a schedule for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 3:
Monday, Aug. 30:
Boys soccer will head to Starmount for a non-conference game at 5:15 p.m.
The volleyball team will host Lincoln Charter in a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1:
The boys soccer team will have an away game, non-conference, against Mt. Airy beginning at 6 p.m.
Volleyball will have a home non-conference game vs. Alleghany at 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis will travel to Alexander Central for a match at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2:
Volleyball will head to North Wilkes for a non-conference game at 4:30 p.m.
JV Football will return to the West Wilkes field, non-conference, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update as scheduling changes in the coming weeks.
