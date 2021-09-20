The following is the ACHS athletic schedule for the week of Sept. 20 - 25. All times and dates are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 20:
Girls golf will travel to Orchard hills for a conference match at 3 p.m.
The girls tennis team will head to Watauga High school for a match at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
Cross country will have a meet at Watauga beginning at 5 p.m.
The volleyball teams will head to Freedom, JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
Tennis will host Alexander Central at 4 p.m. at ACHS.
Boys soccer will travel to Hibriten for a conference game at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23:
Volleyball will have a conference match at Alexander Central, JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
The boys soccer team will host North Wilkes at ACHS beginning at 5:15 p.m.
JV football will have a non-conference game at North Wilkes at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24:
Varsity football will host a non-conference game against North Wilkes at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25:
Cross Country will participate in the High Country Classic in Boone. The first open race will begin at 8:45 a.m. followed by middle school and high school after.
