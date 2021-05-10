ELKIN — On April 26 at the MVAC 1A/2A tennis tournament, Ashe County High School recognized senior Tatum Brown and sophomore John Perkins as doubles champions in their conference.
Brown and Fields had been playing as doubles partners for only a week before the tournament. The new adjustment played in the boy’s favor as they ultimately triumphed as champs.
“I would like to thank my coach, parents and friends for supporting me all these years, it has been an great experience to play tennis for the high school,” said Brown. “I think this was an awesome ending to an odd senior year.”
While Brown’s tennis career is coming to a bittersweet end, Perkins’ is only beginning as he has both junior and senior year to up his game.
“It was a great year with some great people and I can’t wait to do it again next year,” said Perkins. “Special ‘thank you’ to Coach Smith who came in this year and did an amazing job. Also, a special thanks to the town of West Jefferson for maintaining their courts at the park.”
Following Perkins and Brown were Jackson Keith and Josh Weaver who placed third in the doubles championship.
In singles, fellow teammate Jake Reavis won first and Baxter Glover won second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.