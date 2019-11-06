WEST JEFFERSON — During the Ashe County Huskies football game against West Wilkes Friday, Nov. 1, seniors from the ACHS football and cheerleading teams received honors as their time representing Ashe County High School nears its end.
The following photos are of the seniors honored before the final home game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.