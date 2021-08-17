WEST JEFFERSON — The school year has officially began and Ashe County High School athletics are beginning to kick off.
The following schedules are subject to change.
Football/Varsity
Aug. 30: Non-conference away game at Wilkes Central at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27: Non-conference home game against North Wilkes at 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 3: Non-conference home game against West Wilkes at 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 10: Non-conference away game at Mount Airy at 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 17: Conference home game against Watauga at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: Conference away game at Alexander Central at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: Conference home game against Hibriten at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Conference away game at Freedom at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: Conference home game against South Caldwell at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Conference away game at Watauga at 7:30 p.m.
Football/JV
Aug. 19: Non-conference home game against Wilkes Central at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Non-conference away game at North Wilkes at 7 p.m.
Sep. 2: Non-conference away game at West Wilkes at 7 p.m.
Sep. 9: Non-conference home game against Mount Airy at 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 16: Conference away game at Watauga at 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 30: Conference home game against Alexander Central at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 7: Conference away game at Hibriten at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Conference home game against Freedom at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: Conference away game at South Caldwell at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: Conference home game against Watauga at 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Aug. 18: Home meet vs. Hibriten. 5 — 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Northwestern Conference Relays at Alexander Central. 5 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 15: Pre Conference Meet at Freedom High School. 4 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 22: Away meet at Watauga High School. 4 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 29: Home meet vs. Alexander Central. 4 — 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: NWC 3A Team Meet at Hibriten High School. 5 — 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20: NWC Conference Championship at Freedom High School. 5 — 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: NCHSAA 3A Regional Meet at Ashe. Time is TBD.
Nov. 6: NCHSAA 3A State Championship at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex. Time is TBD.
Boy’s SoccerAug. 18: Away game at West Wilkes. 5:15 — 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 23: Away game at Forbush. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25: Home game vs. West Wilkes. 5:15 p.m.
Aug. 30: Away game at Starmount. 5:15 p.m.
Sep. 1: Away game at Mount Airy. 6 p.m.
Sep. 7: Away game at North Wilkes. 5:15 p.m.
Sep. 9: Home game vs. Forbush. 5:30 p.m.
Sep. 14: Away game at Surry Central. 5:15 p.m.
Sep. 16: Home game vs. Mount Airy. 6 p.m.
Sep. 20: Away game at Hibriten. 5 p.m.
Sep. 23: Home game vs. North Wilkes. 5:15 p.m.
Sep. 27: Away game at Alexander Central. 5 p.m.
Sep. 29: Home game vs. Hibriten. 5 p.m.
Oct. 4: Away game vs. Freedom. 5 p.m.
Oct. 6: Home game vs. South Caldwell. 5 p.m.
Oct. 11: Away game at Watauga. 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: Home game vs. Alexander Central. 5 p.m.
Oct. 18: Away game at Hibriten. 5 p.m.
Oct. 20: Home game vs. Freedom. 5 p.m.
Oct. 25: Away game at South Caldwell. 5 p.m.
VolleyballAug. 18: Away game at Hickory. 6 p.m.
Aug. 25: Home game vs. East Wilkes. 6 p.m.
Aug. 30: Home game vs. Lincoln Charter. 6 pm.
Sep. 1: Away game at Alleghany. 6 p.m.
Sep. 2: Home game vs. North Wilkes. 6 p.m.
Sep 13: Home game vs. Alleghany. 6 p.m.
Sep. 15: Away game at Alexander Central. 6 p.m.
Sep. 20: Home game vs. Hibriten. 6 p.m.
Sep. 22: Away game at. Freedom. 6 p.m.
Sep. 27: Home game vs. South Caldwell. 6 p.m.
Sep. 29: Away game at Watauga. 6 p.m.
Oct. 4: Home game vs. Alexander Central. 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Away game at Hibriten. 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Home game vs. Freedom. 6 p.m.
Oct. 13: Away game at South Caldwell. 6 p.m.
Oct. 18: Home game vs. Watauga. 6 p.m.
Girls GolfSep. 7: Conference match at Mountain Aire Golf Course. 3 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 14: Conference match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club. 3- 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 16: Conference match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club. 3 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 21: Conference match at Orchard Hills Golf Club. 3- 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 28: Conference match at Cedar Rock Country Club. 3 — 6:30 p.m.
Sep. 30: Conference match at Boone Gold Club. 3 — 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: Conference match at Silver Creek Golf Club. 3 — 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: Conference Tie-Breaker match, if needed. Time is TBD.
Oct. 18: NCHSAA 3A Regional match. Time is TBD.
Oct. 19: NCHSAA 3A Regional match. Time is TBD.
Oct. 25: NCHSAA 3A State Championship. Time is TBD.
Oct. 26: NCHSAA 3A State Championship. Time is TBD.
Girls TennisAug. 18: Away match at West Wilkes. 4 — 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: Home match vs. Avery. 4 — 7 p.m.
Aug. 25: Away match at Starmount. 4 — 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: Away match at Avery. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 1: Away match at Alexander Central. 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Sep. 8: Home match vs. Hibriten. 4- 7 p.m.
Sep. 13: Away match at Freedom. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 15: Home match vs. South Caldwell. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 20: Away match at Watauga. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 22: Home match vs. Alexander Central. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 27: Away match at Hibriten. 4 — 7 p.m.
Sep. 29: Home match vs. Freedom. 4 — 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Away match at South Caldwell. 4 — 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Home match vs. Watauga. 4 — 7 p.m.
Oct. 20: NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs 1st round. Time is TBD.
Oct. 22: 3A NCHSAA Individual Regionals. Time is TBD.
Oct. 23: 3A NCHSAA Individual Regionals. Time is TBD.
