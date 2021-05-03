WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School girls tennis team triumphed in their first match of the conference season, leaving their home court 9-0 against the Elkin Elks on April 28.
After the match was moved up a day due to inclement weather, the girls began to tighten their swing and stance, creating a quick match on the courts.
Head coach Judy Moser-Smith’s lineup included first-seed Elizabeth Wallace, second-seed Molly Rupard, third-seed Ashley Dollar, fourth-seed Sebrina Brooks, fifth-seed Leigh McKenzie and sixth-seed Hannah York, all players in their final season at ACHS.
The first court consisted of a singles match between Wallace and opponent Mattie Wells. After stepping onto the court earlier that morning and earning her first seed position, Wallace cleared the ground for two 6-0 wins in her match.
Next up was Rupard, squaring up against Elkin’s Sarah Darnell. Darnell put up a fight against the Husky, but Rupard held high determination, winning 6-1 in both of her sets.
Dollar faced off with Alice Gwyn, knocking-out the first set 6-0. Gwyn saw two game wins in the second set, but Dollar ultimately came out victorious 6-2.
Brooks followed right behind her fellow teammates, winning her first set 6-0 against Elkin’s fourth seed Kendall Eads as well as her second 6-1.
Elk Adamari Morrales went up against McKenzie, leaving defeated 6-0 for both sets in the singles match.
York also had blow-out 6-0 wins against Elkin’s Patty Dejpho.
After the singles wins, the Huskies competed in doubles, using each other to their strengths and working tentatively as partners
Wallace and Dollar teamed up against Wells and Darnell, ending the match 8-2.
Next, Rupard and Brooks also won 8-2 in their match against Gwyn and Eads.
To round out the match in its entirety, McKenzie and York defeated Morrales and Dejpho 8-0.
The girls are currently placed second in the MVAC conference.
The week of May 3 will consist of three matches for the Lady Huskies, weather permitting: May 4 at North Wilkes. Play continues May 5 at Alleghany and May 6 on their home court against Wilkes Central. The matches are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
