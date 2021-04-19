WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS boys golf team has hit the halfway mark in their regular season and continue to grow stronger as the matches commence.
Coach Chad Scott said the team is doing great as the season continues to progress.
“We are more than halfway through or regular season. Ashe men’s golf team is getting better each week,” said Scott. “We started our conference play at Stone Mountain Golf Club on March 23. Ashe won the match with a team score of 185. Wilkes Central was 2nd with a 189, North Wilkes was 3rd with a 190 and West Wilkes was 4th with a 216. Ashe was lead that day by senior Jake Patton with a score of 39. We then had a duel conference match at Oakwoods County Club on March 29th. The fist match of the day Ashe finished 2nd with a team score of 194 just 3 strokes behind Wilkes Central. North Wilkes finished this match 3rd with a 208 and West Wilkes was 4th with a 217. In the second match of the day Ashe came out on top with a 192. Central was 2nd with a 194 North was 3rd with a 201 and West finished 4th with a 216. For the day, Patton once again lead the Huskies with a 41 and a 39.”
ACHS also lead the MVAC 2A’s on April 12, which Scott challenged a 175 for the day. The team ended up turning in a 168, something Scott said was truly a team effort.
Sophomore Austin Hart had his best score to date 41. First year golfer Chase Wilson (a senior) came in with a 46. Junior Conner Howell shot a year low 48. And Junior Ethan Goodman shot a 55. Ashe senior Jack Patton was the pacesetter for the day with a 3 under par 33. His round was highlighted by a hole in one on hole #6. Hole #6 is a 371 yard par four. North Wilkes finished 2nd with a 193. Central was 3rd with a 208 and West was 4th with a 193.
With only three regular season matches to go, ACHS is placed in third, just one stroke behind Starmount. Elkin is currently leading.
“I feel really good about the direction our team is trending,” Scott said. “My guys are getting better each time we play. If we can gain a few stroke each match I feel like we can catch Elkin by the end.”
