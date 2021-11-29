ASHE COUNTY — As the weather turns chilly, the pools are being heated up by the Ashe County High School swim team.
On Nov. 18, the team competed with Hibriten and Freedom at Freedom High School and placed in the Girls 50-yard freestyle with Lindsey Robinson coming in fourth with a time of 34.59. Josie Dancy placed seventh with a time of 35.60, Lacie Allen came in ninth with 42.00 and Evelyn Pyles placed 12th with 55.05.
In the Boys 50-yard freestyle, Ashe came in third with Dylan Koontz, 28.72. Bradin Farmer placed eighth with a time of 33.43.
Koontz also placed sixth in the Boys 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:08.20.
Robinson came in third in the Girls 500-yard freestyle with a final time of 8:06.33.
In the Girls 100-yard backstroke, Dancy placed third with 1:35.90.
Allen placed fourth in the Girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:53.70.
On Nov. 22, the Huskies competed at South Caldwell against Alexander Central, South Caldwell and West Caldwell.
Ashe placed in the Girls 50-yard freestyle with Robinson in fifth, Allen in sixth, and Pyles in eighth.
Koontz led the Boys in the 50-yard freestyle coming in third. Farmer placed seventh.
In the Boys 100-yard freestyle, Koontz placed fourth and in the Boys 100-yard breaststroke, Farmer placed second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.