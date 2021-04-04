WEST JEFFERSON — As the school year begins to draw closer to a close, Ashe County High School sees their final sports season of the year beginning on April 12. Among these are baseball, girls tennis, track and field, and wrestling.
The season will begin practice for sports on April 12 and contests will begin on April 26. The conference seasons will run no further past June 11.
Mike Windish will lead the baseball team, Judy Moser-Smith will shift from boys to girls tennis, Alex Rollins will be the head coach for track and field and Brandon and Danny Dillard will be the heads over wrestling.
Schedules are tentative and will be released as the season begins.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update on team news and scheduling.
For more information on ACHS athletics, visit https://www.ashecountyathletics.com/.
