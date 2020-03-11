WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School Men’s Tennis team kicked off their season on March 3 at East Wilkes High School. The team lost 9-0 and had little court time due to the weather, according to head tennis coach Larry Dix.
“East Wilkes was very good and will be a conference leader. Our team is young and inexperienced. We have three returning seeded players and five new players,” said Dix. “I think we have a lot of ability and potential.”
In their home match against Elkin High School on March 4, ACHS lost 8-1. According to Dix, Seed No. 2 Tatum Brown came back after dropping the first set to win the second set along with the third set tiebreaker to give the team their only win.
At second doubles, Gabe Powers and John Perkins lost a close match in a 10-8 tiebreaker, Dix said.
“The young team will only get better with more court time and practice. I am very proud of their effort,” Dix said.
