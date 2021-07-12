WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School, in accordance with the NCHSAA, has announced their individual Scholar Athletes and teams for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Scholar Athlete program recognizes student athletes from both JV and varsity that attain at least a 3.5 weighted GPA for the semester in which they completed. Varsity teams are also recognized as they attain certain grades and individual athletes. A team earns recognition by attaining a 3.1 unweighted aggregate GPA for the designated semester.
In the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, the girls cross country team (3.630 GPA), the girls volleyball team (3.74 GPA), the girls swimming team (3.770 GPA), the winter cheerleading team (3.460 GPA), boys basketball (3.250 GPA), girls basketball (3.650 GPA) and the boys soccer team (3.160 GPA) were recognized as scholar athlete teams.
Second semester teams included girls golf (3.419 GPA), girls soccer (3.563 GPA), softball (3.667 GPA), boys tennis (3.594 GPA), baseball (3.189 GPA), girls tennis (3.750 GPA0 and the girls track and field team (3.438 GPA).
Many of the student athletes at ACHS found themselves on the Individual Scholar Athlete List for the 2020-21 school year as well.
More information can be found at ashecountyathletics.com.
