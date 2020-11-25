WEST JEFFERSON — Huskies fans will be able to watch Ashe County High School sports from home this school year, as the school announced they are teaming up with the NFHS Network for live streaming.
Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and wrestling will be streamed at www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/ashe-county-high-school-west-jefferson-nc. According to Athletic Director David Koontz, Ashe and Elkin High School have both joined the NFHS Network.
In a newsletter Wednesday, Nov. 25 announcing the live streaming, it was noted that the opportunity will "allow families, fans and others to enjoy these contests safely due to limitations on spectators this school year because of COVID-19."
Currently, the number of fans is severely limited at games due to the ongoing pandemic.
A subscription will be required to watch, and two packages are available. An annual pass is $69.99, or $5.83 per month, with 30 percent going back to the athletic department; and a monthly pass is $10.99 per month with 10 percent going back to the athletic department.
