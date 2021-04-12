WEST JEFFERSON — As the year winds down, Ashe County High School welcomes its final sports season of the school year, including wrestling, track and field, baseball and girls tennis.
Following the pandemic, the scheduling of the seasons have been pushed around, football finding itself in the spring and tennis heading into early summer.
Head Coach of girls and boys tennis, Judy Moser-Smith said that this year has held a lot of up and downs for her athletes.
“It has been a roller coaster ride for our athletes as they juggle their academic schedules, and many of our athletes are juggling practice schedules as sport seasons have overlapped dramatically,” said Moser-Smith. “There has been, and continues to be, a lot of give and take among players and coaches as our kids are wrapping up their season in one sport, yet trying to prepare themselves for the next upcoming sport.”
With the switch in sports seasons, many student athletes fine themselves playing two sports at one time, something unheard of according to Moser-Smith. As a season begins to come to a close, another has already begun, taking a toll on the athletes as they juggle both.
“Everyone is going that extra mile to allow our athletes to participate in those sports our athletes have always been a part of,” Moser-Smith said. “I believe this speaks volumes of all our young people as they strive to represent Ashe County High School in shortened seasons, mask mandates, altered sport seasons, limited fan attendance and the list goes on.”
Moser-Smith said she looks forward to this upcoming season along with continuing boys tennis until late April.
“I hope the players develop a love for tennis and enjoy playing the game,” said Moser-Smith. “Sure, there’s always work involved in practice and becoming that player they want to be, but when they come off the court, they’ve met the challenge of giving their very best.”
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update on the final sports season as well as scheduling.
