The Ashe County Softball team has taken both wins and losses since the non-conference season began. With their hard work and determination, they plan on taking the field by storm when conference begins.
Game 1: ACHS vs. West Wilkes, March 1
The Ashe County High School softball program started their year off at home in a game against West Wilkes High School on March 1. West Wilkes is one of the top high school softball teams in the state in the 2A division. Ashe held West Wilkes to just four runs through the fourth inning. Ashe ended up losing against West Wilkes 10-0.
Game 2: ACHS vs. Starmount, March 2
On March 2, the Husky softball team traveled to Starmount. Ashe and Starmount had a pitchers duel throughout the whole game between Ashe's Meleah Lovell and Starmounts S. Fontana. Lovell struck out seven starmount players in the game. The Ashe defense didn't allow any hits from starmount until the bottom of the seventh inning. Coach Justin Wood stated that he was, "very proud of our defense, there were no errors committed throughout the game, we have a pretty stellar group of players on the whole team, we just didn't have our hitting at this ballgame. I'm very confident if we had brought our hitting the outcome would have been a different one."
Catcher Ally Greer threw out two runners, one as a Starmount player tried to steal second base and she then picked off a runner at first base. Ashe ended up losing in a heartbreaking 1-0 at the bottom of the seventh on a single that scored a starmount runner from second base.
Pitching:
Ashe:
M. Lovell: 7 strikeouts
Starmount:
S. Fontana: 11 strikeouts
Game 3: ACHS vs. Elkin, March 4
On March 4, Ashe County Softball traveled to Elkin High School. This game, however, was the direct opposite from the March 2 game against Starmount.
Coach Wood said, "we are a big bat team, with a lot of speed, Our bread and butter is base running. When our bats finally came alive against Elkin we utilized our speed to take advantage of opportunities to steal bases and to score when we could".
Elkin took an early lead in the second inning scoring two runs. When Ashe came up to bat in the top of the third inning, junior Megan Powers and Sophomore Emmi Cheek started the hitting rally Ashe needed. Powers hit a long fly ball single to left field that was dropped by Elkins Left Fielder S. Billings and next up to bat, Cheek had a long line drive hit to the center outfield wall that resulted in a stand up double that moved Powers to third base. Isabella Farmer, the lead off hitter, was up to bat next and hit a hard ground ball by Elkins first baseman A. Wells and right fielder K. Carter that resulted in a triple for Farmer which scored Powers and Cheek.
Ashe ended up scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning with the lead 4-2 at that point of the game. In the top of the fifth inning, Ashe scored two more runs with doubles from Lovell and Greer and at that point of the game, Ashe led 6-2.
At the bottom of the fifth inning, Elkin scored four runs off of pitchers Lovell and Powers. Elkin then scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead 8-6.
Ashe came up to bat at the top of the seventh inning and scored one run and came up just short to tying the game up again. Ashe lost 8-7 in a back and forth game.
Much of the game had several big defensive plays by Ally Greer, Paige Overcash, Isabella Farmer, Emmi Cheek, Megan Powers, Hannah Osborne, Nadilyn Eason and Becka Wonsick. Loan Senior first baseman Gwyneth Wood went out with a hand injury during the second inning with Hannah Osborne replacing Gwyneth Wood..
Hitting:
Meleah Lovell: 1-4 1 Double 1 RBI
Isabella Farmer: 2-4 1 single, 1 triple w/2rbi 1 stolen base
Ally Greer: 3-4 1 single, 2 doubles with 2rbi
Becka Wonsick: 1-4 1 single 1 HBP and 3 stolen bases and scored 2 runs
Megan Powers: 2-4 2 singles
Emmi Cheek 1-3 1 double
Paige Overcash: 1-4 1 single 1 stolen base
Pitching:
M. Lovell: 2 strikeouts w/ several ground and fly outs
M. Powers: 1 Strikeout w/ several ground outs
Catching:
A. Greer: 2 caught stealing and 1 throw down to first base
Assistant coach Sarah Houck said, "we are a very young team this year with one senior, three juniors, two sophomores and seven freshman. We are ahead of our schedule trying to build a softball program. All of our freshmen and sophomores have stepped up and we, as a coaching staff, can't wait to see what the future holds for this group of ladies. When we get into the groove of things towards the middle of this season this team will surprise a lot of other schools in our region. We as a coaching staff are proud to be a part of this group."
